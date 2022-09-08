The August 31 edition of your publication contained an “Opinion” article stating that those who support Donald Trump are a cult. The article went on and on. I contacted the writer to ask if he was not embarrassed to publish such galimatias tripe. Not just ordinary tripe but “galimatias” tripe. For those unfamiliar with the word, it means confused or unintelligible talk.
The response back was “January 6, 2021.” I responded that the answer back was “perfunctory, biased, and ignorant.” I was then offered the chance to provide a response to the whole thing in print. So, here it is if you are fair enough to publish it along with the preceding remarks:
Given the alternatives at the time, I voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020 and will vote that way again in 2024 if the chance presents itself. My voting proclivities have nothing to do with being part of a group or sect bound together by adoration of a person like Trump, i.e., a cult. It has to do with basic principles and traditional American values.
I am now 77 years old. I worked in a corporation for 30+ years, and while housed in the Atlanta office I climbed to the upper echelons of the company. Being in a national company, I sometimes found myself in fights with bigshot New Yorkers (like Trump) over corporate political things. The New Yorkers were (like Trump), obnoxious and pushy. Jerks! I hated them.
But looking back, you know what? Those jerks were enormously effective in the success of the company. Just like Trump was for the United States as President. He stood on principles, just like Reagan. Contrast Trump’s record with what we have now. Using terminology from the Braselton News article “to wit:”
• The U.S. borders no longer exist.
• People coming in with Covid and every other kind of disease.
• Human trafficking involving sex and slavery.
• Drugs coming in poisoning and killing thousands of kids.
• The economic impact on the country of millions of illegals getting free health care, housing, etc.
• No respect from the rest of the world. Under Trump, Russia would not dare mess with Ukraine. Same with China and Taiwan.
• Destruction of the petroleum, gas, and coal industries and the families who go with it. The myth of man-made climate change is a monument to the stupidity and ignorance of the 21st century. (People need to do their homework.) All this leading to massive inflation.
• A President who is deeply compromised with China over influence peddling.
In closing, I could give a hoot about Trump per se. I just ask for a return to the fantastic times of the 20th Century where there was common sense and people by-and-large went by traditional values.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.