Dear Editor: For people of faith, the coronavirus has made many of us big believers in tech, too, and for some us well seasoned adults, that’s a divine miracle.
My husband — a retired minister— is a Sunday school teacher. Our gray-headed class wasn’t going to let a pandemic get in the way of our weekly fellowship together. So, one of our members learned how to set up Zoom meetings and the rest of us learned how to participate as a way to continue the communal Bible study that’s so important to our lives.
My husband is also the interim pastor at Living Word Baptist Church in Bogart. During the strictest quarantine time, he was able to stream his messages on Facebook Live thanks to the minister of music’s expertise. This summer, there will be kids using Google Hangouts and other platforms for Vacation Bible School.
Though we’re still not back to “normal,” our desire to still practice our faith has inspired churches and their members to learn new tricks. We often believe that our country is losing its status at the world’s leader, but when it comes to technology, these tools we’re all using — largely for free — stem from American innovation.
And as One Nation Under God, we’ve found a way to use it for worship.
Sincerely,
Paula Robinson
