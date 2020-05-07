Dear Editor:
I would like to bring to your attention a group of people who are making a huge contribution to our lives during these trying times. They are the folks who operate and maintain our city’s and county’s water treatment plants.
If it wasn’t for this dedicated group of silent professionals, our whole way of life would be impacted. We typically don’t think about how or where the water comes from when we open a tap or faucet.
While doctors and nurses are fighting to control this virus, these operations and maintenance staffs are providing us with clean, safe drinking water 24/7/365. They are always, not just right now, at the top of the spear for public health.
Sincerely,
Kevin Williams
