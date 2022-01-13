Dear Editor:
Anthropologists tell us that, from the dawn of mankind, our species has developed increasingly deadly weapons. We now have growing evidence of mankind’s most lethal tool for destruction and death.
This weapon was used to kill 75 million people in the mid-20th century. It was used for centuries to enslave tens of millions. Recently, it has been used repeatedly to cause the murder of Americans on account of their race, their religion or their sexual orientation.
During the past two years, this weapon was unleashed to cause hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths from disease. It has been employed to prevent essential action to respond to the climate crisis that is devastating our country. Insidiously, it is even being employed to turn Americans against other Americans in what may be the worst domestic attack on our Republic and our democracy since its founding. It was this weapon that caused Americans to violently attack their own elected members of Congress on January 6, 2021 in the very heart of our Republic, the Capitol.
We have learned that the most dangerous weapon ever created by man is………the lie.
Lies about people who live in cities, those living in small towns and rural areas and about other races and those with other religious beliefs.
Lies about what is causing record breaking fires, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and environmental and ecological disasters.
Lies about the pandemic and vaccines.
And the most dangerous lie of all: the big lie about non-existent “massive voter fraud”.
Why are lies so successful? We, all of us, are emotional beings before we are rational ones. We are predisposed to believe what we desperately wish was true, or what we have been told is true, rather than accept the irrefutable facts laid out before our very eyes.
The only defense against the lie, the most destructive of all human weapons, is the truth.
If we do not insist on facts, on reality, on the truth, lies will inevitably be used to divide and to destroy our democracy and our country.
Sincerely,
Bruce Menke
Athens
