Dear Editor: What is the ‘Wheel of Knowledge’? Well, picture an old-fashioned wagon wheel with a hub, spokes and rim, or tire. Each of the many spokes representing an area of study and knowledge are taught in most schools and universities: Math, Biology, Geology, Sociology, Psychology, Philosophy, Theology, Engineering, History, Anthropology, Zoology, Archeology, Chemistry, Medicine, Physics, Economics, Architecture, the Arts - etc, etc.
Each spoke represents one field of study and knowledge either close to, or apart from the others in some way, containing one part of the over-all wheel system, supporting the wheel’s rim or tire. The rim, or tire, of the wheel represents the practical application of the wheel, as in the much used saying, ‘Where the tire meets the road.’ The hub of the wheel represents the synthesis, or totality, of all knowledge, both knowable as yet unknown, or unknowable; the mysterious realm where Man’s mind cannot reach or fathom, regarding the wonder and mystery of the cosmos and life itself.
Now, all the spokes of knowledge may seem separate and independent of all the others to a lesser or greater extent as taught. They all share a part the whole of knowledge, yet, in their specialties, can sometimes er in supposing that their particular knowledge and conclusions are the best, and are the primary ones above all others. This, of course, would be a grave mistake, leading us to sometimes rather fallacious conclusions. We must always attempt to step back from some seemingly obvious conclusion taken from one spoke, or area of study and knowledge only, before accepting it as the best and only one.
Like the story of the blind men feeling an elephant and attempting to determine what it looks like – one, feeling the leg and saying it’s like a tree, another, the side, saying it must be like a wall, and yet another, feeling the trunk, insisting that it definitely must be like a snake. Each of the blind men feel certain about their studied conclusion, yet, obviously, they are all rather mistaken in their blind conclusions.
In Short, in blindly accepting the conclusions most effectively, learnedly and convincingly, put forth by any of the mentors of the one single spoke of the wheel without consulting some of the others as well, might lead us to some rather rash and ill-advised conclusions, which has sometimes been the case with rather dire results. All spokes of the wheel help to support each other and the wheel itself but should not be automatically accepted carte blanche as being the only, or primary, truth of a given matter. In the present academic striving towards specializations study, the over-all view things offered by a more Liberal Arts foundation is unfortunately lost, and Specialist students then are trapped in tunnel vison view of the totality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.