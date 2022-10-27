Dear Editor: What is the ‘Wheel of Knowledge’? Well, picture an old-fashioned wagon wheel with a hub, spokes and rim, or tire. Each of the many spokes representing an area of study and knowledge are taught in most schools and universities: Math, Biology, Geology, Sociology, Psychology, Philosophy, Theology, Engineering, History, Anthropology, Zoology, Archeology, Chemistry, Medicine, Physics, Economics, Architecture, the Arts - etc, etc.

Each spoke represents one field of study and knowledge either close to, or apart from the others in some way, containing one part of the over-all wheel system, supporting the wheel’s rim or tire. The rim, or tire, of the wheel represents the practical application of the wheel, as in the much used saying, ‘Where the tire meets the road.’ The hub of the wheel represents the synthesis, or totality, of all knowledge, both knowable as yet unknown, or unknowable; the mysterious realm where Man’s mind cannot reach or fathom, regarding the wonder and mystery of the cosmos and life itself.

