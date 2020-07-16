Dear Editor: We're five months out from the election and Republicans in the Senate are still refusing to pass legislation to give states the resources they need to protect our elections during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, the U.S. House voted to provide $3.6 billion in election funds to states, but Senate Republicans have refused to bring that bill for a vote. The money would help states expand options for vote-by-mail and early voting to maintain safe in-person polling locations and ensure people know about any changes to voting practices. All Americans — Republicans and Democrats alike — should be able to vote safely and securely in this November's election.
As we celebrate July 4th and our country's freedoms, it's important we ensure the promise of our democracy: One person, one vote.
Americans shouldn't have to choose between their health and their vote. It's time the Senate Republicans to stop stonewalling and provide the money necessary to ensure free, fair and safe elections this November.
There's no time to wait.
Sincerely,
Edith Cunningham
Hoschton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.