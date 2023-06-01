Dear Editor:
Unrepentant even after $9B (and growing) losses in stock value, Target has defiantly stated publicly they will continue painting their corporate bullseye on children, parents, American values even God until we accept their worldview.
The move to hide their latest marketing agenda hasn’t worked…it has cost the company and its stock holders billions of dollars…even so, they remain unrepentant in their anti-science attack on their customers, stating they will continue their relentless support of the fantasy driven mental health disorder behind the “Trans-movement.”
You might have forgotten that Target was the first major American corporation to publicly kick Salvation Army Santas to the curb.
What you may not know, in this current dust up, Target has used a self-proclaimed satanist to design their “Pride Month” swim suits, T-shirts and other summer attire…all of which support his/Target’s anti-America, anti-science worldview.
Target’s alphabet pride fashions were created by Eric Carnellan an aggressive satanist who publicly supports violence against anyone opposing him. His brand “Abprallen” in German means, “I don’t care what you think”.
Late breaking news…Target has announced a partnership with GLSEN an organization that avidly supports schools changing children’s names/pronouns without informing parents.
Target’s “snowflake” approach to their current dilemma is to play the victim and claim they have received threats which have made their employees feel “unsafe” to gain our sympathy.
I hope it’s not true…if we resort to physical violence, we sink to their level. If we become like them the battle for America’s soul is lost. We are NOT like them.
Franklin Graham was recently quoted “Every demon in hell has been turned loose. Now is the time for action.”
We must use our economic might to drive them to their knees. Stock holders, voice your disapproval, dump your stock now. We shouldn’t spend our money with anyone trying to undermine our values.
Like Bud Light, Target has become an opponent of its middle American customers…determined to “teach” us bumpkins what we ought to know.
Just maybe America is bigger than Target or Bud Light or the other “woke” corporation trying to fundamentally change us into their enlightened image.
James Kinney
Captain USN (ret)
