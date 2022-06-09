Dear Editor:
I disagree with what the author was trying to say? Basically I think he's trying to say that guns don't kill people but people do and that and in the olden days (1950') a woman's place was in the home, because if they were in the home they could teach their children right and wrong. This may have been true in a fantasy land many years ago, that if families could afford to be one income families and the wife stays at home, but what about the fathers where are they to help raise the children. Teach them right from wrong. The author's ideas may have some merit in this mostly white middle class, upper income, Republican led City of Jefferson that we all call home. But in most parts of the State and Country I don't think this is the answer.
There finally needs to be a change in America, the Government should abolish the Second Amendment. Like former US Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens suggested in a New York Times Op-Ed on March 27, 2018
In a March 27, 2018, New York Times op-ed, Stevens praised the protesters and their call for stricter gun control laws. “But the demonstrators should seek more effective and more lasting reform,” he wrote, about a year before his death at 99. “They should demand a repeal of the Second Amendment.”
Stevens said the Second amendment was adopted out of concern that a national standing army might pose a threat to the security of the states. “Today that concern is a relic of the 18th century,” he wrote.
The author also suggested that if you were to take away guns in the USA, like other countries have done, we would instead have deaths caused by stabbings and people set on fire and bombs and other things, but my point is it would be a lot less and be a safer environment for the whole country if everyone except the police or SWAT had a gun. If the police had the power to take all guns off the streets and away from Citizens, except maybe rural farmers or retired judges, etc. Then we would all be living a lot safer than we are now.
There have been more than 240 Mass Shootings in the USA in 2022, let's ban all guns or if our society doesn't want to go that far, what's wrong with making guns and assault weapons harder to get. Let's agree on stricter requirements to get a gun and more laws on ammunition. And the laws for gun and ammo dealers to be required to ask what the ammo is going to be used for and legal penalties for dealers that break the laws. Let's raise the legal age to purchase guns back to 21 or 25. Let's require a gun safety class and test similar to a driver's license and require gun registration and ammunition registration. You need to be 21 to drink alcohol. Why not own a gun too?
The Uvalde shooter was legally able to purchase an AR-15 one day and buy another one the next day and purchase 375 rounds of 5.56-caliber ammunition on the same day, why couldn't the dealer ask a common sense question for the 18 year old: Why do you need this much ammunition and what is it going to be used for? Do you really need 375 rounds to go hunting?
Maybe if we a make ammunition laws stricter reducing the type of ammunition to just 9-mm.
For a complete list of all the Mass Shootings in 2022:
or
Thank you.
Sincerely,
Mark A. Berbower
Jefferson
