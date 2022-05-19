Dear Editor:
Kudus to Brittany Odom and Lindsey Ivestor for proactively trying to control the unchecked proliferation of warehouses/distribution center in Jefferson and surrounding cities. Fighting these companies is exhausting and it seems one of their favorite tactics to wear down the public is to seek approval for rezoning, have the community gear up for a meeting, then withdraw the application. The more they drag it out, the more people get discouraged and don't attend meetings.
Mike Buffington makes a good point (in a recent column) that warehouses/distribution centers bring jobs and pay relatively higher taxes. However, we have enough jobs now as all the "Help Wanted signs will attest to, and although money is always nice, other kinds of businesses would pay taxes too while also giving the community some amenities the public would enjoy. Who enjoys seeing another distribution center coming in? Jefferson consists mainly of distribution centers, warehouses, supermarkets, fast-food chains and dollar stores. With a growing population, more retail businesses is needed and would be great.
People moving into Jefferson with its close proximity to I-85, should have known, says Mr. Buffington, that it would become a mecca for warehouses/distribution centers. Well, I-85 is pretty long and passes through many, many towns, so I don't understand why people should have naturally assumed that Jefferson and surrounding areas would become a magnet for industry.
Lastly, I think a 5-year moratorium is exactly what we need. Placing an 8-month moratorium as they did in Bloomingdale or for 6 months as they did in Garden City is like saying to the developers, "Hey, go get yourself a cup of coffee and hurry back to chat". A 5-year moratorium tells them we need a breather to assess our position and develop better planning, so leave us alone for a while.
Regardless of their initial good, we are now at a saturation point with warehouses/distribution centers, and I'm grateful to Brittany and Lindsey for working on a way to develop Jefferson that has the best interests of the people at heart, not the best interests of industry. I have 3 voters in my household who would be happy to sign their petition.
Sincerely,
Tina Jowdry
Jefferson
