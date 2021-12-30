Dear Editor: I've had Windstream since 2015. I have phone and wifi for $120 a month. I never miss a payment. A majority of the time over the five years I have had consistent service. Over the past few months, it has been in and out with the wifi, but when I call about it, they hang up without saying a word to me.
The problem we all face around Jackson and Banks is that Windstream has a monopoly and they dictate the lack of service they want to dictate because no one knows exactly how many people are paying for lemons with Windstream. You hear the stories on facebook but it isnt enough, we need a piece done on Windstream so that everyone understands that we lack adequate competition to keep Windstream on the right track in offering good service. I dont like my wifi to go out, devices are attached to it, TV services do not play unless wifi is working, I pay for those, I want to get something out of those streaming platforms. I pay for windstream, $120 a month, I want spectacular service. I'm not getting that and it is an issue.
I'm certain half the people in the counties have the same problems with Windstream. We can't get T-mobile wifi or Xfinity and that is a serious problem.
Can we talk about this?
Sincerely,
Ron Kitchens
Commerce
