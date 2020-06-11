Dear Editor:
Do you remember (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi and her minions, Democrats, Hollywood elites, news media, talk show know-it-alls and pollsters said over and over that no one is above the law, not even the President of the U.S.A.?
How do they feel about the rioters destroying property, stealing, assaulting police, assaulting and killing white people, destroying the small business owner's livelihood ?
I haven't heard a word except complaints that Trump is trying to enforce the law. I guess this must be O.K with them.
Now they are trying to say that the police are making it worse by trying to enforce the law.
Our country is in big trouble.
Sincerely,
Bill Berkowsky
Jefferson
