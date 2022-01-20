Dear Editor: Move over Arcade, there’s a new king of speed traps in Georgia and it’s on Washington Street in Jefferson.
So far, I have collected three documents pointing out my unlawful behavior. The first for going 47 mph, the second for going 46 mph and the third for going 47 mph.
At least I’m fairly consistent.
I know that at my age, which is nearly 84, and driving a 10 year old Buick, I fit the profile of a speed demon.
With all this new money coming into the city coffers, I look forward to the reduction of city taxes.
Kind of like I look forward to a snow fall in July.
Sincerely,
Tim Harris
Jefferson
