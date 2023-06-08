Dear Editor:

Mike Buffington and I agree that our Jackson County legacy is, as he stated, a “distorted property tax system.” Tax exemptions have been liberally granted to attract new commercial developments in Jackson County, and those exemptions may prove to be burdensome, in many different ways, to existing homeowners, businesses and our school system. Senior property tax exemptions can be highlighted and honestly debated, but that should never be a thin veil covering the faces of local and state politicians and the over-arching need for re-evaluating the granting of all tax exemptions.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.