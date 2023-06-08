Mike Buffington and I agree that our Jackson County legacy is, as he stated, a “distorted property tax system.” Tax exemptions have been liberally granted to attract new commercial developments in Jackson County, and those exemptions may prove to be burdensome, in many different ways, to existing homeowners, businesses and our school system. Senior property tax exemptions can be highlighted and honestly debated, but that should never be a thin veil covering the faces of local and state politicians and the over-arching need for re-evaluating the granting of all tax exemptions.
It’s not just about attending to the needs of senior citizens. It’s not just about securing adequate revenue to support our local schools. Buffington seems eager to present these as diametrical opposed needs, rather than separate, equally important and addressable concerns.
What are our obligations to the elderly? For me, it’s not a philosophical question. Our responsibility to attend to the needs of the matriarchs and patriarchs of our society is clear. They have shared in the blessings and have often endured the hardships of the many seasons of their lives. Each and every day, they face invisibility, encroaching disability, a full constellation of health and wellness concerns (mobility, hearing, visual, cognitive impairment), complex grief issues related to the loss of loved ones, and have limited opportunities for meaningful work outside the home. Many have served in the military and will carry those memories for the remainder of their lives. They have stayed the course, frequently provide considerable financial support to their adult children and are often gracefully present for their grandchildren — even as they struggle to take care of themselves.
Corporations have become so sophisticated and precise in identifying and creating niche markets to increase profits. So they offer senior discounts, a free coffee, and even offer children’s meals with a toy. These are lucrative markets. The shallowness of their concern is reflected in the consistently unhealthy quality of the food they discount. You may want your “damn freebies,” but please don’t project that desire onto others. It is disrespectful — as if the measure of the integrity of an elderly citizen is somehow entangled with their accepting a cup of coffee or discounted meal.
Historically, recognizing and empathically responding to the vulnerability and risk of the elderly (and children) can be traced to biblical times. That we should express that through senior property tax exemptions is something that is needed, and that does not mean that seniors do so at the expense of their children’s education. That is the false conclusion that Buffington has reached.
His argument that “everyone lives on a fixed income” is also an unfortunate step. It is disrespectful and not truthful.
