Dear Editor:
With the recent horrific massacre in Uvalde, Texas, Americans are once again forced to search for answers. There always seems to be two questions: “Why?” and “What should we do about it?”.
That first question, “Why?”, is always the most elusive. Why do bad things happen to good people? What causes people to do the things they do? Society has been asking “Why?” after tragedies for as long as there’s been tragedies. I suppose we ask ourselves that question in a therapeutic way, more than in any inquisitive way.
“What should we do about it?”, that’s a question with an endless amount of answers. However, the answer to that question, as it relates to these recurring school shootings, is inexplicably and unavoidably tethered to “Why?”, and requires all of us to stop what we’re doing and take a deep, honest, and uncomfortable assessment of today’s American society. We really need to discuss how it is that these seemingly soulless killers are created, more than what they use to kill.
The worse school massacre in the U.S. occurred 95 years ago in Bath township, Michigan. The killer killed 18 school children and six adults, injuring 58 others, using dynamite and explosives. In all, 44 innocent people lost their lives in a series of attacks. In Oklahoma City, 168 people, including 19 children, were killed when a Ryder truck loaded with diesel fuel and fertilizer detonated. The most notorious school massacre, Columbine, devolved into the use of guns. The highly planned attack was suppose to begin with two massive 20 gallon propane bombs placed in a crowded cafeteria. The bombs failed to detonate. Guns don’t kill people, killers kill people.
Perhaps it too uncomfortable for this country to collectively look into the mirror for answers. These school massacres have all been relatively recent, in a society where guns have always been readily available. Guns haven’t changed, we have. We are creating these killers….these soulless, seemingly hopeless, rudderless, reclusive, desensitized , and disconnected perpetrators. Society continues to focus in on the weapon at the expense of the reason.
In the past several decades, we have increasingly chosen to label our children, rather than discipline them. We have drugged them, rather than deal with them. Instead of raising the children that we bring into this world, we’ve increasingly ceded that responsibility to “The Village”. Children that once had a mother waiting for them at home, and a dinner table to discuss the days events, now mostly live in on-line chat rooms, secluded in their bedrooms, reclusively engaged in playing violent video games. Children who used to learn how to fail…..how to lose, are now convinced that they are somehow special, that there are never any losers in life. Children need to be taught how to deal with life’s adversities. Instead, they huddle in “Safe Spaces,” crying and shivering, incapable or unwilling to adapt to the world that they’re a part of. Let’s get back to raising our children to be able to live in the world that we brought them into. Let the village build the roads, parks, and sidewalks.
As for guns and massacres? Between 2006 and 2017, a quarter of mass murders in the U.S. did not involve the use of a gun. In 1990, 87 people were murdered in New York City by one man and a dollars worth of gasoline. In 2021, a deranged man decided to plow through a Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade with his Ford Escape, killing 6 and wounding 62. A person determined on killing doesn’t need a gun in order to carry out murderous intent.
Other nations, ones with strict gun-control laws, still have mass murders. In Calgary, Alberta, Canada, a man stabbed to death five people with a kitchen knife at a house party. Following the 1996 Port Arthur mass murder, Australia banned most semiautomatic rifles, but they still have mass murders: eight siblings killed in a mass stabbing in Queensland, five people bludgeoned to death in Sydney in 2009. In 1995, Japan lost 15 people in a sarin gas attack. In 2016, they lost 19 nursing home residents to a single stabbing incident. Eight students were stabbed to death at an Osaka school in 2001. A combination vehicle/stabbing attack killed seven in Tokyo in 2008. Most recently, 35 died when a man set fire to an anime studio. In China, a county with very strict gun laws, 33 people were killed and 143 injured in a single knife attack in 2014. Eight schoolchildren were murdered with a knife in Nanping in March 2010; nine murdered in Hanzhong with a meat cleaver in May of 2010.
Let’s muster up the collective courage to answer “Why?”. Doing that just might provide a few answers on how to prevent the next mass murder.
Sincerely,
Ron Peavey
Jefferson
