Dear Editor:
Why should Commerce voters that want to vote early have to drive to Nicholson to vote?
While a move from the Commerce Parks and Rec building is necessary I think a location in Commerce would be used by Commerce voters instead of having to drive out of their way to Nicholson.
One location to consider would be the Badcock Furniture location on Elm Street, formally BI-LO Grocery store. Badcock Furniture is in the process of moving to a location providing them a newer location.
If Lanier Tech can use the former BI-LO grocery store I think Commerce early voters could also.
Sincerely,
Nelson Nee
Commerce
