Dear Editor: Finally, it appears Donald Trump is following his instincts and curtailing his own re-election chance.
It has been obvious since he took the infamous elevator ride that Trump cared nothing for truth or for his supporters.
Why would anyone vote for this man? He plainly is concerned only with his own "success" — as defined by his other world view (one completely divorced from the evidence).
From his belief that people only exist to serve his interest — as evidenced by the tapes he gave to Bob Woodward, or the number of people ("best" people) who have worked for him, first praised for their abilities and then relegated to a "disgruntled" employee (or some version of that), to his recent "positive" test for the coronavirus and the subsequent lack of truth about his condition — we should recognize his inability to see beyond his desires and "accomplishments."
We should also recognize that the Republican Party has become hostage to him and those elected with that label plainly believe he is best for the country.
The results of the election after Nov. 3 should be a blowout for Biden, not because he is the perfect candidate, but because he is so much better than the alternative.
I hope those who support Trump will look at his actions and hear his words -- the habit of talking out of both sides of his mouth so he can take whatever view is best at a particular time ought to give us a clue.
Sincerely,
Ron Bridgeman
Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.