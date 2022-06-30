Dear Editor:
Georgia Republican candidates for state and federal office are pledging to ban abortion even in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. Doesn’t matter that 68% of Georgia voters didn’t want Roe v. Wade overturned.
Ladies, listen up. This is going to be your future.
You are pregnant, looking forward to and planning to have a child, but miscarry. Depending on who is elected in November, you may be on the receiving end of a barrage of questions when you go to the hospital.
Despite your grief, you will be forced to prove that your miscarriage wasn’t the result of an attempt to abort the fetus.
And, just how will you do that? Maybe you just broke up with the father and he’s angry enough to imply that maybe the miscarriage was self-induced. How will you defend yourself? Why should you have to?
Why has there been no proposal from a Republican incumbent and/or candidate to stop abortion at the source?
Vasectomies are now reversible.
Why not make every young man have one until he’s deemed financially and emotionally fit to be a father?
Then reverse the vasectomy.
What’s that silence I hear from Republican officeholders and candidates? Does the idea of regulating a man’s body make you uncomfortable? Doesn’t a woman’s body deserve the same freedom?
Ladies, show up and vote to have the same rights as men!
Sincerely,
Jacqueline Elsner
