Dear Editor:
It was appalling to yet again learn Rep. Tommy Benton has required denouncement for his offensive racial statements on a radio interview.
This seems to be a pattern for Rep. Benton that he is unable or unwilling to break.
Our county does not need this kind of distraction as we work to build an environment that supports good jobs, quality education, affordable housing and local businesses.
Perhaps Rep. Benton’s time has past and it is time for his retirement. We need representation that is forward, not backward, thinking. Our county deserves better!
Sincerely,
Debra Gates
•••
Dear Editor:
Rep. Tommy Benton should not represent us in the Georgia House.
His statements about Rep. John Lewis are hateful and racist. Georgia is proud of Rep. Lewis. He represents what it means to stand up and take action when you see something that is wrong.
What would our world be like if we didn’t do this. Think of the women in the early 1900’s who fought for years for WOMENs right to vote.
Black people were still disenfranchised until John Lewis, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and all the other civil right advocates stood up for their people and their right to vote!
People like John Lewis are what makes American “the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
It is time for Rep. Benton to GO!!
Sincerely,
Bette Holland
Dawsonville
•••
Dear Editor:
Tommy Benton's horrifying comments on the late John Lewis during a radio interview with Ron Johnson (former Jackson GOP chair) on WJJC out of Commerce bring shame to all the decent folk in Jackson County.
It’s not the first time. Jackson County is our home, filled with warm decent people from both sides of the political spectrum. We all deserve a representative who is not a public embarrassment.
Oh and, shame on WJJC and Mr. Johnson for enabling this mess.
Sincerely,
Madonna Swanson Ward
•••
Dear Editor:
I am fairly certain you are aware of the recent interview by Rep. Tommy Benton on WJJC.
His ignorant and inflammatory rhetoric concerning Congressman John Lewis is reprehensible. These kinds of outbursts can no longer be tolerated, as Former Hoschton Mayor Teresa Kennerly and Former Hoschton Councilman Jim Cleveland found out.
I ask that you and your newspaper join the citizens of Jackson County in calling out Mr. Benton for his blatant racism. I further ask for his resignation.
This is the second time he has been relieved of a position within the General Assembly. Mr. Benton is no longer relevant or functional as a governing official.
Finally, I also ask that the radio station and the on-air personalities involved in this interview make a public statement as to where they stand on these views. We can no longer allow racists to feel comfortable in our society. They must be called out and held accountable. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Keith Holcombe
•••
Dear Editor:
I am writing to notify you of the outrage I am feeling to know that Rep. Tommy Benton here in Jefferson has made some disgusting statements about our late Congressmen Rep. John Lewis. It was very uncalled for.
It is one thing to be hateful and racist, but to be in the position of representative of Jackson County with that mentality is unacceptable.
As a citizen of this country and a taxpayer in Jefferson, I do not want Tommy Benton to represent this county knowing that he is belittling the accomplishments of Rep. Lewis. Lewis has done a lot to unite us all and yet Mr. Benton is degrading everything that Mr. Lewis fought and stood for.
I am sending you actual link of the statements made by Mr. Benton that was very sad and angered us all to know that this man represents us.
Sincerely,
Khadijah Merritt
•••
Dear Editor:
The recent statements by Rep. Tommy Benton with regard to a Georgia Icon, former U.S. Rep. John Lewis, were despicable and further reinforce his racist tendencies.
Benton is an embarrassment to his district, Jackson County, and the State of Georgia. His views are not representative of the citizens of Jackson County and District 31.
As an individual within his district, I call for him to immediately resign his legislative position and apologize to the Lewis family and all the good people of Jackson County. He is a dinosaur from the past and is no longer capable of representing all of his constituents within this great county.
I hope as do many that he will do the right thing and leave immediately. Similar to the Hoschton recall effort, this should be a non-partisan issue.
I have spoken to many citizens in both the Democratic and Republican Jackson County parties who echo this sentiment. It is time for all citizens regardless of party affiliation to condemn these types of statements and demand Rep. Benton resign.
Sincerely,
Adam Ledbetter
Hoschton city councilman, Mayor pro tem
