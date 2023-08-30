BLAKELY – If you don’t have culinary affection for fried quail and peanuts, you might not enjoy spending time in this town of 5,000. There is a plethora of other dining choices, but fried Bob White and a container of boiled peanuts are always making somebody’s day in this agri-business hotspot.

Blakely is known as the “Peanut Capital of the world,” which is certainly apropos. Early County grows more peanuts than any county in the nation.

