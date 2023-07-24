While I am not a pack rat, I tend to hang on to anything that can be filed away. Then I forget where I filed it or the name of the folder which has treasured flashback content. Then one day when rumbling around, like on a lazy weekend in winter, I come across a file that brings about a link to a vignette of yesteryear.

During the time of Richard Tardits—if you are a genuine Bulldog fan, you likely recall Le Sack—the defensive end who walked on in the mid-Eighties and set the UGA sack record which Davey Pollack later broke.

