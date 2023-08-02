Since my college years at the University of Georgia, I have had a long-standing affinity for grapes. That is when I first had an opportunity to partake in this extraordinary fruit.

Growing up, we had abundant vegetables from the garden, but fruit was not common on our diet except for peaches, figs, and pears. There were a few of those trees about. There was a crab apple tree, too. Crab apples are not very tasty unless you dabbed them in salt.

