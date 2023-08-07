Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. High around 90F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.