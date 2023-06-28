Students write article

A wildfire is raging across forests in Canada. Brave rangers have been battling these ferocious fires spreading for the last month.{/span}

Forest Ranger Mark Wiles and Certified Urban Arborist Susan Russel are on the ground at Foxfire Woods and Farm teaching campers about the dangers of wildfires. “90% of wildfires are caused by careless people” says Ranger Wiles.

