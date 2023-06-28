A wildfire is raging across forests in Canada. Brave rangers have been battling these ferocious fires spreading for the last month.{/span}
Forest Ranger Mark Wiles and Certified Urban Arborist Susan Russel are on the ground at Foxfire Woods and Farm teaching campers about the dangers of wildfires. “90% of wildfires are caused by careless people” says Ranger Wiles.
Rangers use cameras, drones, and helicopters to capture the heinous criminals who cause these indecent crimes [arson].
Forest fires spread when embers travel- as much as an entire mile, causing the burn to jump to new areas or flow like an avalanche of snow.
In a controlled burn the forest can benefit: pine cones can release their seeds, debris are cleared from the forest floor, and the trees grow back healthier. But in a wildfire animals and people must flee for safety, but are blinded by clouds of smoke. They can burn, suffocate, starve, and may perish. After a wildfire people and animals are prevented from returning to their homes. Forest fires can cause the collapse of an ecosystem: habitats are destroyed, food chains disrupted, water sources polluted, and nutrients depleted.
These horrendous events are often preventable: campers should clear space around a cooking fire. People should never light fireworks in National Forest, and they must stay attentive to intentional fires with water at the ready. Follow National Weather Service guidelines and remember, “only YOU can prevent forest fires.”
(NOTE: These students attended Camp Foxfire in Nicholson where they wrote this article. They are 6-12 years old and spent the week at Foxfire Woods and Farm, an educational farm, enjoying the “Nature of Stories.” They crafted poetry, used imagery for descriptive writing, wrote personal and business letters, created stories and interviewed foresters to write both the story of Smokey Bear (K-2nd grade) and this newspaper articles (Grades 3-6). This article is a collaboration between 7 campers.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.