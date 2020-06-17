“In everything do to others as you would have them do to you; for this is the law and the prophets.” – Matthew 7:12
This quote from Jesus Christ is also called, “The Golden Rule.” It’s a foundational pillar of the Christian faith.
Underlying this simple command is empathy. By treating others the way I would like to be treated, I place myself in their shoes. I treat, respect and love them, the way I want to be treated, respected and loved. There is mutuality. We are connected.
I feel we are in a “Divine Pause” and God wants our collective, connected attention.
The world has been brought to a screeching halt. No gridlock. No school. No sports. No usual distractions. God is asking us to place ourselves in the shoes of those impacted by the trauma of racism and police violence.
We are in a moment in this country’s history where we can define who we are moving forward. The Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal…”
Because of our country’s original sin, slavery, and its progeny Jim Crow, we have not lived up to the Christian ideal that “all men [and women] are created equal.” Consequently, Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness have been an elusive ideal for too many… for too long.
As a country and as people, we are supposed to be connected, but far too often we are disconnected. Disconnected consistently and intentionally, since before the nation was founded by ethnicity (race).
We can choose to unbind the ties of racism that separate us and embrace being a beloved community of God’s children.
We must call racism out.
We must listen to those impacted by racism.
We must commit to be and do better.
We must commit to a life of empathy and love because our lives are connected and inter-connected.
We can only be who God is fully calling us to be, when those around us are allowed to be whom God has called them to be.
It’s time to connect with empathy, end racism and be the beloved community God has called us to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.