Thanks to Governor Kemp’s leadership, Georgia’s broadband infrastructure is about to get a major boost – and nearly 30,000 residents across eight central Georgia counties will have access to fast internet service for the first time.

Comcast is honored to have been chosen to lead the charge to bring affordable high-speed broadband to 27,850 unserved and underserved residents and businesses across Bartow, Burke, Carroll, Floyd, Glascock, Gordon, Hancock, and Jackson counties over the next three years. Powered by nearly $70 million in grants funded by the federal American Rescue Plan, as well as tens of millions of additional dollars contributed by Comcast, it’s a big step towards the goal of making affordable and reliable high-speed broadband available to every Georgia resident.

