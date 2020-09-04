Jefferson First Methodist Church will be hosting an informational gathering to all church and community organizations interested in participating in Operation Christmas Child shoebox packing for the 2020 collection year.
Operation Christmas Child is a global ministry in which individuals fill shoeboxes with hygiene items, school supplies, small toys, and more to send to children in need in countries throughout the world. Over 10 million shoeboxes were sent worldwide in 2019! This is a wonderful outreach that all ages can participate in! For more information about the organization and its mission efforts, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
The Kick Off event will take place on Saturday, September 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the JFUMC fellowship hall building. Free printed materials and supplies, as well as Free shoeboxes will be given out.
Contact the JFUMC Missions Coordinator, Renee Hilley for further information. renee@jfumc.com.
