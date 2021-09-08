A Paint and Chat program will be held at the Commerce Public Library on Tuesday, Sept 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"This is a returning program, back by popular demand, where participants can paint on canvas while visiting with friends," states library manager Angel Abounader. "Be sure to register at the library so there will be enough material for everyone."
Looking ahead, there will be a Korean Program on September 21 at 5 p.m. for families. Children who attend this program will receive a free game to take home and learn to play other games at the program.
The first session of the Storybook Art Club will also be held on Sept. 14 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Call the library at 706-335-5946 to reserve a place for this monthly program. The September highlighted book will be "The Rainbow Fish," and the project will involve glittery pieces. At the end of the year, there will be an art show to showcase the children's creations.
The Book Vine will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. The book discussed this month will be "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig. It is reviewed as "a dazzling novel about all the choices that go into a life well lived."
LIBRARY CARD SIGN UP MONTH
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, Abounader reminds the community.
"Library cards are the most important card you can have, and it's free," she says. "Library cards open up a world of endless possibilities. Be sure to come by this month to help us celebrate by renewing your card, replacing an old or worn out or missing card or by signing up for your first library card."
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction include: Genevieve Graham's "Letters Across the Sea," Julia Quinn's "An Offer from a Gentleman," Fern Michael's "19 Yellow Moon Road," Caroline Conney's "Before She Was Helen," Claire Mackintosh's "Hostage" and S.J. Pearce's "Yours Cheerfully."
New nonfiction titles include: "Star Wars Galactic Baking. Can I Recycle This?" by Jennie Romer and "It's Elemental - The Hidden Chemistry in Everything" by Kate Biberdorf.
"The Star Wars Baking" is said to be the official cookbook of sweet and savory treats from Tatooine, Hoth and beyond.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library includes the following:
•Tuesday, Paint & Chat, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., (sign-up).
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4:00 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m.
•Thursday, Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
