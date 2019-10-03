Paint & Chat will be held at the Commerce Public Library on Tuesday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for adults.
Those who would like to attend are asked to sign up at the library or call 706-335-5946, as space is limited.
Other library events coming up include:
•Hispanic Heritage Celebration for the community will be Saturday, October 12, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food and folk dancing in the Memorial Garden. Everyone is encouraged to come and experience another culture, organizers state.
•For Teens and Tweens, the library will be holding a Bee Creative event on October 10 at 5 p.m. where attendees will practice the art of watercolor by creating their very own pumpkins for the season. This is a great project for beginners.
•On October 16 at 4:30 p.m., there will be an 'Intro to Cosplay' event to help with Halloween costume endeavors. "The cosplay community showcases a large variety of techniques that will take a costume to the next level," says staff member Natalie Thompson, who will be directing the program.
•Author Visit/Book Signing: Colonel Ted Studdard, USMC (RET) will be at the Commerce Public Library to sign and discuss his recently published book, "Depot To Depot" on October 17 at 7 p.m. He is a retired Marine Colonel, UGA Terry School of Business alumni, and currently leads The Home Depot Business to Business Operations Sales Team. His book focuses on the transformation journey from the military to corporate America. His website is www.tedstuddard.com.
•Sixth Annual Boo Fest on Broad will be held at the library on October 22. On the same day, trick-or-treaters are invited to stop by the public safety complex where treats will also be given out. "We have bumped the time back to 5:30 p.m., in order to take more advantage of daylight, and wrap up at 7:30 p.m.," organizers state.
New adult fiction titles now available include: John Sandford's "Bloody Genius," Debbie Macomber's "Mrs. Miracle Christmas," Tess Gerritsen's "The Shape of Night," Steve Cavanagh's "The Plea" and Jenny Colgan's "The Bookshop on the Shore." Gerritsen's book is described as a romance with psychological suspense, while Cavanagh's is said to be a rip-roaring legal thriller.
CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS
Children's programs coming up at the library includes:
•Mondays 10:30 a.m. Homeschoolers
•Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. Kidsercise
•Thursday, Oct 10, 4:30 p.m. YA Bee Creative
•Thursdays 6 p.m. Chess
•Fridays 10:30 a.m. Baby and Me
ADULT PROGRAMS
Adult programs include:
•Mondays 10:30 a.m. Hooks and Needles
•Monday, Oct 8, 11 a.m. Paint and Chat
•Mondays 6 p.m. Yoga
•Thursdays 6:00 p.m. Chess
•Saturdays 10:00 a.m. ESL
•Saturday, Oct 12, 2-4 p.m Hispanic Culture Celebration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.