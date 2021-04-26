Painted Lady butterflies have been growing at the Commerce Public Library for the last few weeks, but they were ready to be released last Friday.
"We waited for a warmer day," said Library Assistant Carolyn Cook, "and had help from some young library patrons for the big event."
A video has been posted on the library's Facebook page for patrons to enjoy this with the children.
"The butterflies liked the children so much," Cook continued, "that they didn't want to leave at first."
Finally some of the flowers in the garden (roses and sage especially) enticed the butterflies and off they flew. There are plans to try raising some more butterflies as the weather continues to improve.
SMASH BROS.
Smash Bros. was held this past Thursday for the first time in over a year. It was well-attended by many tweens and teens and will be held each Thursday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. It is planned for ages 10 and up.
SUMMER READING
Summer Reading plans are being finalized at present with the opening day scheduled for Thursday, May 22. This year's theme is "Tails and Tales." As last year, patrons will have the option to easily sign up online with Beanstack at prlib.org, or choose to continue with paper logs. Flyers advertising all the summer plans will be given to children at the schools so parents are encouraged to be on the lookout for this information. There will be events and activities for children and teens. More information will be given next week.
1,000 BOOKS PROGRAM
The Commerce Library has encouraged parents to get involved with the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for many years, but the wall display at the library has been redone to invite children to "Bee a Blooming Good Reader." Check at the desk for more information, but parents may use Beanstack or paper logs for this as well as summer reading.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now on the shelves include: Susan Albert's "The Darling Dahlias and the Voodoo Lily," David Baldacci's "The Gambling Man," Karen White's "Last in London," Jeffrey Archer's "Turn a Blind Eye" and Paula Mclain's "When the Stars Go Dark."
PROGRAM
Programs coming up include:
•Tuesday, Writer's Group 10:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Smash Bros 4 p.m. - 5: 30 p.m
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
