The Rev. Wynn and the Paradise AME Church family will host a Cleaning Supply Give Away sponsored by Shamont and Porchia Johnson on October 31.
This drive thru event will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. - while supplies last. Mask are required. All are welcome.
The church will also have a Trunk or Treat from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for all youth. Everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Costume mask will not be considered as a mask for face covering.
The church is located at 431 MLK Jr. Drive, Jefferson.
The Rev. Willie J. Wynn is the the pastor.
