The men of Paradise AME Church will sponsor a drive-thru fish fry on Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church.
Fish plates will be $8 and fish sandwiches will be $4.
Everyone who drives thru is asked to wear a mask and social distance.
The Rev. Willie Wynn is the pastor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.