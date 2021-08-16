Paradise AME Church will be hosting a fish, wings and hot dog plate sale on Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sold out).
The event will be held at 431 MLK Drive, Jefferson.
Thunderstorms early giving way to steady, occasionally heavy rain after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: August 16, 2021 @ 5:28 pm
(0) comments
