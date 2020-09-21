The Women of Paradise AME Church will celebrate Women’s Day on September 27.
The Women’s Day service will be a Drive-In service social distance style. Attendees may bring a chair if they choose to worship on the lawn.
The Rev. Sande Bailey-Gwinn will preach at 10 a.m. She is an associate pastor of the Summer Hill Baptist Church, Jefferson.
The theme for our program is "Women of God – Keeping the Faith in Unprecedented Times.”
"We look forward to celebrating the goodness of our Lord and Savior in these unprecedented times," organizers state.
The pastor of the church is the Rev. Willie J Wynn.
