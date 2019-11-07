The relatives and descendants of the late William H. Parr will hold their annual family reunion at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Mr. Parr’s wives include the late Molly Pruitt, Mamie Webb and Katherine Ash.
A covered dish lunch will be served at 1 p.m. at the Banks County American Legion in Homer on Ga. Highway 441.
Paper goods, silverware and ice will be furnished.
For more information, contact Ronnie Ledford at 678-283-0105 or Donald Ledford at 770-561-5318.
