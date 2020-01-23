The Harold S. Swindle Public Library, Nicholson, is a Passport Acceptance Facility and can help those who need a passport for Spring Break or Summer Vacation.
Call the library to book an appointment.
“Do passports early to avoid any extra fees and to ensure you receive it on time,” states Rhonda Okeeffe, library manager.
For more information, visit https://travel.state.gov.
The Center for Puppetry Arts will present a live puppet show based on the award winning book “Stellaluna.” Beginning Tuesday, January 21 – Sunday, March 8, stop by the library and check out the book centered around an unusual bat’s friendship.
Everyone who checks out the book will be entered into a contest to win a family four pack of tickets to see the live Stellaluna puppet show at the Center for Puppetry Arts. Tickets include the performance, entry to the Worlds of Puppetry Museum and Create-A-Puppet Workshop.
The “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Public Library” group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome.
The Homeschool group meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Nicholson Public Library. All are welcome to attend.
Library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 US Highways 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://Nicholson.prlib.org or the library’s Facebook page at (Harold S. Swindle Public Library.)
