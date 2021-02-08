Commerce Public Library manager Angel Abounader reminds patrons who do not have a library card that they can now go on-line at prlib.org and sign-up for a digital card. This allows patrons to access digital resources. However, when patrons are ready to come into the library they may update their virtual card for a PINES card, giving them access to both digital and in-house library books.
The Commerce library also currently has tax forms available.
"Ask at the front desk for details," Abounader states. "State forms are available for a small fee and federal forms are free while supplies last.
CRAFTS FOR KIDS
Crafts for kids are being offered by the library.
"Stop by the library for one of our many Take & Make crafts for kids," Abounader states. "This month, we have Bee Mine Bumblebees, Chinese Lanterns and Cherry Blossom Trees.
DIGITAL ACCESS
"Magazines are now available on the Libby site for digital access," advises staff member Carolyn Cook. "Sometimes a magazine is more convenient than a book during appointments away from home," Cook continued, "so it's helpful to have this choice easily available while virus restrictions continue. RBdigital magazines will be available as well for another month, but Libby now has over 1,000 magazine choices, including tech and gaming, home and garden and sports, along with many others. Patrons who are already using Libby to access ebooks and audio books can now add magazines to their preference choices."
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction include: Kristin Hannah's "The Four Winds," Johathan Kellerman's "Serpentine," Diane Becauets' "The Last Woman in the Forest," Nancy Jooyoun "Kim's The Last Story of Mina Lee," Araminta Hall's "Imperfect Woman," Rose Carlyle's "The Girl in the Mirror," Gregg Hurwitz' "Prodigal Son," Iris Johansen's "Blink of an Eye," Jane Harper's "The Survivor" and Rachel Hawkins' "The Wife Upstairs." With the recent update, patrons can now read summaries of any of these books on the online Pines system.
New nonfiction now available include: "The Rise, Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food" by Marcus Samuelson; "The Confidence Gap, A Guide to Overcoming Fear and Self-Doubt" by Russ Harris; and" Xi'an Famous Foods, The Cuisine of Western China from New York's Favorite Noodle Shop" by Jason Wang.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library includes:
•Monday, Children's Zoom with Ms. Tami 6 p.m.
•Tuesday, Korean Zoom for Families 4 p.m. (email aabounader@prlib.org for the link).
•Wednesday, Kidsercise 10:30 a.m (in Memorial Garden).
•Friday, Baby & Me 10:30 a.m. (in Memorial Garden).
•Friday, Book Vine Adult Book Club 1 pm. (in the Memorial Garden) The Years of Pleasure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.