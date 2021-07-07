The Nicholson Public Library presented its “Paws to Tails” Program, Thursday, July 1, at the city park.
The event was kicked off by C.H.A.M.P. deputies Tony Sullo and Scott Frazier reading a patriotic dog book. The deputies then showed the children their official automobiles which included turning on the lights and the different sirens.
The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) staff, Allison and Julie, brought mixed breed dogs, Kuhn, Case, and Massey. Lil Jezzy, an older dog, rounded out the fur baby guests. These dogs are all available for adoption.
The ladies from MOAS let the children play with the puppies as they instructed everyone on the importance of adoption, vaccinations and chipping their pets.
Kate Fitzpatrick, a Junior Handler finalist, and her dog, Mango, showed of their work in agility. Mango not only did his agility work but showed off how well he can catch frisbees. The children got a chance to throw a frisbee for Mango and have him jump over one of his agility fences.
"A huge thank you to Deputies Sullo and Frazier, MOAS and Miss Fitzpatrick for donating their time and skills to the library," states library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe.
SUMMER READING
The “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program continues at the Nicholson Public Library. Children receive incentives for signing up, at 20 points and 40 points. It’s not too late to still register. Stop by the library or visit prlib.org. Children who reach 40 points are entered to win a Funapolis Family Fun Pack.
The Adult Summer Reading Program has also started. It is for ages 16 and older. Books can be adult fiction or nonfiction, as well as young adult. All books must belong to and be checked out of the Nicholson Public Library. Reading two books equals one ticket for the drawing. One prize per household. Drawings will be held on Friday, July 9, 16, 23, and 30th.
Nicholson Summer Reading programs are:
•Monday, July 12, 11:30 a.m. join Lady Sherri for story yime at the Library Annex located in the Benton Center.
•Thursday, July 8, Get Ready to Rock with the “Punk Farm” Puppet Show at 11:30 a.m. in the Library Annex located in the Benton Center.
•Thursday, July 15, Water Fun at 11:30 a.m. at the Nicholson City Park.
FOOD PROGRAM
The Seamless Summer Feeding program continues at the Nicholson Public Library. The bus is at the library Mondays through Thursdays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Meal packages include breakfast and lunch for each day. A two-day meal package is available on Thursdays. There are no income requirements or registration. Any child 18 or younger is eligible.
STORY TIME
A Spanish story time with Ms. Irma is offered monthly on the library Facebook page.
HOT SPOTS
The Nicholson Public Library has mobile Hotspots for check out. The library also offers faxing, printing and scanning at a nominal charge.
FARMER'S MARKET
The City of Nicholson’s Farmers Market is open on the last Saturday of each month from July through September. There are still have a few spots available. Booths are free.
PASSPORTS
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State available to initiate and “execute” passport services. Call and book and appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
