A Pendergrass man faces numerous charges with the Jefferson Police Department after he attempted to elude police officers attempting a traffic stop on Monday, July 5, on Hwy. 129 South and Holders Siding Rd.
Alan Degraffinreid, 40, 57 Darling Ln., Pendergrass, faces charges of battery, disorderly conduct, driving while driver’s license is suspended, DUI – alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of an open alcohol container, speeding in excess of maximum limits, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers in connection with the incident.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•theft by taking at HomeGoods, Logistic Center Pkwy., Jefferson, where a man reported the theft of a trailer tag.
•fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while driver’s license is suspended, possession of an open alcohol container, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – refusal and speeding excess of maximum limits on Hwy. 129 at Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at Loggins Corners, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported the back glass of his vehicle had been shattered while it was parked at this location.
•hit and run; failure to stop and render aid on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle was sideswiped by another vehicle that was merging onto the interstate and did not stop.
•information report on Marion Dr., Jefferson, where a verbal argument between a woman and her boyfriend was reported.
•possession of any controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a drug-related object on Gordon St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Ruddy Duck Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her house sitter/maid had stolen some of her family’s property while they were away on vacation.
•accidental damage at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a woman reported someone had struck the rear driver’s side of her vehicle while it was parked at this location.
•information report on Rivermist Cir., Jefferson, where a driver was reportedly driving recklessly through the neighborhood.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Lavaquita Flea Market, Hwy. 129 North, Pendergrass, where a woman reported her wallet lost/stolen.
•wanted person located and possession of cocaine on Hwy. 129 South at Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by receiving stolen property on Lynn Ave. at Memorial Dr., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted on the driver of a vehicle that a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) had been placed on.
•abandoned vehicle on New Salem Church Rd., Jefferson, where an accident was reported.
•traffic violation/complaint on Dry Pond Rd. at Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where a tractor-trailer was blocking the turning lane.
•civil matter on Hidden Lakes Trl., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between a homeowner and his lawn care service provider.
•operating a vehicle with a suspended/cancelled/revoked registration and driving while unlicensed at Waffle House, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•harassment by telecommunications on Dickson Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported receiving harassing messages from the owner of a company he had requested a quote for home repairs from, after the complainant placed a review on Google about his displeasure with the company.
•miscellaneous on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man reported he believed he had been scammed by two men in the parking lot at McDonald’s.
•cruelty to children at Quality Inn, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where staff members reported deplorable conditions in two rooms where three or four adults and six children under the age of eight had been staying for about 45 days.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended on the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•open concession stand door at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where the complainant reported “numerous nude teens running around the parked school buses” in the high school parking lot.
•information report on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported ongoing problems with his brother.
•simple battery – Domestic Violence Act (DVA) and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers at Jefferson Downs, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•wanted person located and driving while driver’s license is suspended on Crow’s Lake Dr., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a woman reported continued harassment by her ex-husband.
•no insurance and driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•wanted person located at Auto Zone, Washington St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended and speeding in excess of maximum limits on the Damon Gause Bypass. Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while unlicensed, operating a motor vehicle without current registration of valid license plate and no proof of motor vehicle insurance on Alexander Ln. at Old Swimming Pool Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•lost property at the Pine St. Apartments, Pine St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her cell phone missing.
