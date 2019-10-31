The Jackson County Cooperative Extension office is offering Private and Commercial Pesticide Credit hours on Wednesday, November 13, from 8:15 to 10:45 a.m. at the Jackson County Extension Office, located at 255 Curtis H. Spence Drive, Jefferson.
Registration for the class is $10.
Topics will include: The Role of Biostimulants in Sustainable Management of Turf, Dr. Mussie Habteselassie, Department of Crop and Soil Sciences, University of Georgia, Griffin Campus, Griffin, and Preparing for Pest Control in the Winter and Spring, Dr. Frank Hale, Department of Entomology, University of Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.
For full webinar and CEU credit detail,s visit gtbop.com.
For more information or to register, call the extension office at
706-367-6344 or email uge1157@uga.edu.
