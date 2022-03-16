A petting zoo was held recently at the livestock facility at Empower College and Career Center for area school children, including those with special needs.
The petting zoo was originally hosted for elementary special needs children, but the team has expanded the program to include students from all over the Jackson County area, from Pre-K and preschoolers to middle and high school classes. Each year, the small animal care class and animal science class put committees together for each petting zoo activity as they celebrate National FFA Week. Isaac Hyder is the group manager. The school has hosted the petting zoo for 10 years. This year, 168 children participated.
“The whole idea of the Empower Center is to give kids hands on experiential learning," said Jacob Segers, animal veterinary science teacher at Empower College and Career Center. " We try to do things as project based as possible. A lot of the animals live on campus with us in the classroom. Students, staff and community members volunteered to let the larger animals hang out here with us for the day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.