Jackson County Extension agent, Greg Pittman was awarded the Northeast District Young Professional Award for 2019 during the GACAA (Georgia Association of County Agricultural Agents) Annual Membership and Professional Improvement Conference in November.
The conference was held at the Oconee Fall Line Technical College in Dublin and among those who attended is the association of professional men and women who are dedicated to solving agricultural issues and fulfilling the needs of everyone associated with agricultural production and the agricultural industry.
The purpose of GACAA is to bring agents together from across the state of Georgia, sustain and encourage agricultural education, develop professional improvement opportunities and encourage individual growth of new and experienced agents.
The Young Professional Award is given to agents with less than five years of Extension service to recognize the quality of work from an agent starting their Extension career. A plaque is awarded by GOTCAA (The Georgia Old Timers County Agents Association).
