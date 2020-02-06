The leadership team and team captains for the American Cancer Society's annual Relay For Life will hold a meeting on Tuesday February 11, at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation in Jefferson at 6 p.m.
"Anyone interested in having a team or participating in the relay in any way should come to this meeting and get information," volunteer Sandra Fite states. "Sponsors, survivors and participants are needed."
This annual relay event will be held on May 1 at the Jackson County Courthouse.
"There will be plenty of room for parking and plenty of room for teams to set up their tents and activities," Fite states. "Walkers will have easy walking conditions. Put on your walking shoes and come join the crowd and help raise awareness of cancer and help us find a cure."
For more information on the event or the meeting, call Janet Wood at 706-367-6170.
