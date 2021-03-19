Join the Friends of the Library at the Commerce Public Library for the annual Plant Swap in the Memorial Garden on Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. until noon.
The library will also be raffling off a knock-out rose, tickets can be purchased at the circulation desk. Tickets are $1 or $5 for 6.
SPRING DISPLAY
There is a Spring book display at the entrance to the Children's Library with Easter and bunny books galore.
Be sure to join the library March 30 at 11 a.m. for a special Spring Break Program, for pre-K thru 5th grade, in the Memorial Garden. Ms. Catherine will also have a small egg hunt during Kidsercise on Wednesday, March 31, for children 4 and under.
NEW STORYWALK
With the start of a new month, a new storywalk is now ready for the children.
"The story this time is about a bear and the friends he takes down a river, while the theme of the month is appreciating the wonders of the Earth for Earth Day," library manager Angel Abounader states. "Since the pandemic, the library has been providing Take and Make projects that coordinate with the storywalks, and there will be two different crafts to go along with this theme."
One will be a classic memory game the children can make with the characters from the story walk. The other project will probably be best suited for older children or those with some parental help. It was provided by NASA and involves making a "stained-glass" picture of the Earth to hang in a window.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now on the shelves include: Patti Callahan's "Surviving Savannah," Jude Deveraux' "Meant To Be", Sharon Sala's "The Last Straw," Margaret Mizushima's "Hanging Falls," Mitchell James Kaplan's "Rhapsody," Gregory Brown's "The Lowering Days," Sean Dietrich's "The Incredible Winston Browne," Russel Banks' "Foregone," Nadia Hashimi's "Sparks Like Stars" and Rebecca Hardiman's "Good Eggs."
There are also several new adult nonfiction, including: "The Scaffold Effect - Raising Resilient, Self-Reliant and Secure Kids in an Age of Anxiety" by Harold S. Koplewicz, "Long Term Care and How to Plan and Pay" by Joseph Mathaus, and "Backyard Farming -From Raising Chickens to Growing Veggies, the Beginner's Guide to Running a Self-Sustaining Farm."
Finally there have been recent additions to research materials in the Genealogy Room. These include Jackson Herald newspaper clippings from 1875 to 1882, and several Jackson County will, deeds and abstract books. Check with the "new at the Commerce Library" at gapines.org for a complete listing.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Monday, Children's Zoom with Ms. Tami 6 p.m.
•Tuesday Spring Story Time 11 a.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise & Egg Hunt 10:30 a.m (in Memorial Garden)
•Friday, Baby & Me 10:30 a.m. (in Memorial Garden)
•Saturday, Plant Swap 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.
