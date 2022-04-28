The annual plant swap was held at the Commerce Public Library on April 9.
"Many thanks to all the patrons who came out in the icy, cold wind to support the library's plant swap," library manager Angel Abounader states. "As always, there was a wide variety of plants. Lily of the valley and limelight hydrangea were two of the more unusual ones.
GEORGIA DISPLAY
Inside the library now, there is a "Georgia on my Mind" display that highlights points of interest in the state from the Northwest to the Coastal Georgia beaches. This display showcases areas that are often overlooked or off the beaten path. Georgia is also home to many historic and antebellum homes as well as museums.
Librarian Sandra Cope, who put this display together, advises patrons to "stop by and pick up a brochure to select places you might like to visit."
Included in the display are brochures describing Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites as well as a 2022 Farm Passport from the Farm Bureau of Georgia.
Cope asks, "Do you know that Georgia is the number 1 producer of 3 P's? Answer the question and receive a free book, and while here you can also touch cotton in its original form on the display."
YOGA
Yoga continues on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. led by Gary Watson and Kristina Tucker. Beginning on Monday, May 2, however, there will also be chair yoga led by Kristina at noon. This will be gentle yoga for people with limited mobility.
WRITERS' GROUP
The adult writers' group will meet on Tuesday, May 3, at 10:30 a.m., and the first Tuesday of each month will be the regular date for this group.
HOOKS AND NEEDLES
Hooks and Needles will be meeting regularly on the first and third Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Stop in to check out this creative group that is open to beginners as well as the experienced.
PAINT AND CAT
There will be two of the very popular Paint and Chat programs held on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, May 4 and 5. Sandra Cope, who facilitates these programs advises, however: "I am sorry to announce that both these programs are already full, but watch this spot for future programs," she says.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction include: John Sandford's "The Investigator," Anne Perry's "Three Debts Paid," Sherrilyn Kenyon's "Shadow Fallen," David Baldacci's "Dream Town," James Rollin's "Kingdom of Bones," James Patterson's "Death of the Black Widow," Danielle Steel's "Beautiful," Fern Michaels' "Fear Thy Neighbor," Jude Deveraux' "A Relative Murder," Sara Mueller's "The Bone Orchard," Megan Bergman's "How Strange A Season," Jessica Strawser's "The Next Thing You Know," Kristy Harvey's "The Wedding Veil," Jenny Colgan's "Welcome to the School by the Sea, Kel Kade's "Destiny of the Dead," Anne Tyler's "French Braid," James Runcie's "The Great Passion" and Jacqueline Winspear's "A Sunlit Weapon." These three titles by Jan Moran are also available: "Coral Holiday," "Coral Cottage" and "Coral Cafe."
New titles in nonfiction include: Derek Baxter's "In Pursuit of Jefferson" and Nancy Stuart's "Poor Richard's Women." Also new are two books on bees by Thomas Seeley: "The Lives of the Bees" and "Honeybee Democracy." There is a new juvenile book that might be interesting to adults, too, entitled "The Book of Bees by Lela Nargi." Baxter's book follows the travels of Thomas Jefferson in Europe, while Stuart's is the story of Deborah Reed Franklin and the other women behind that founding father.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up includes the following:
•Mondays, Yoga 10:30 a.m.
•Monday, Chair Yoga at noon
•Tuesday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m., Adult Writers
•Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., Story Time with Ms.Brittney
•Wednesday, Paint and Chat at 1 p.m.
•Thursday, Paint and Chat at 11 a.m.
•Thursday, Teen Smash, 4-5:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Yoga, 6 p.m.
•Thursday, Chess, 6 p.m.
•Friday, Baby and Me, 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.