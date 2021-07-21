Summer readers are asked to stop by the Commerce Public Library this week and pick up their prizes. The deadline for claiming summer reading prizes is Monday, August 2.
On Saturday, July 31, Dr. Andy Howington's snake display will be at the library.
"Patrons can learn all about Georgia snakes both venomous and non-venomous," library manager Angel Abounader states. "Dr. Andy and his snake friends will be visiting the library all day so drop in any time."
YOGA
Yoga for adults will be resuming on Thursday, July 29, at 6 p.m. Patron's are encouraged to bring it their own yoga mat, but there will be limited number of mats available for use. On arrival, there will be a waiver to sign and a suggested small fee but the fee is not necessary.
"The goal is to be happy and healthier," Abounader said.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction titles now available include: James Patterson's "The Shadow," Daniel Silva's "The Cellist," Brad Thor's "Black Ice," Karin Slaughter's "False Witness," Tracie Peterson's "Forever My Own," Ace Atkins' "Heathens," Debbie Macomber's "It's Better This Way" and Laurie Gelman's "Yoga Pant Nation."
"Cooking That Counts from Cooking Light" and "Fresh Start Bariatric Cookbook" by Sarah Kent are new in nonfiction. "Name Quest" by John Avery and "Twelve Ordinary Men" along with "Twelve Extraordinary Women," both by John MacArthur are also new in nonfiction.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library includes:
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m. (ages 11-18).
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
•Saturday, Drop-IN Snake display with Dr. Andy.
