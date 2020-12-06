Hiding around the Commerce Public Library from now until Christmas are little Buzzie pictures.
"Anyone who finds a Buzzie can bring it to the desk and then pick out a gift book from under the trees," library manager Angel Abounader said. " In addition to checking out Christmas books, Samantha Jones found a Buzzie, so she was then able to take home a gift book as well. There are also gift books for any adults or teens who find a Buzzie."
ATLANTA ZOO
The library Atlanta Zoo Pass program is restarting. The rules are slightly different, but it is still necessary to watch a DVD about the Zoo before you receive the pass. The pass is good for three free tickets.
FOOD BANK
This will be the final week for the library's "come to the table" display along with pocket change and food collection to support the local food bank. Once again, library advocate Claire Gaus will be matching the pocket change collected on Dec. 18.
"Come to library to take part in this effort," states staff member Jill Roper. "While here," Roper continues, "pick up a make and take packet to complete Amish Friendship Bread." There is a video on the library's Facebook page with a description of this process.
Dec. 18 will be the day a winner will be chosen for the Ingles Holiday Gift Basket, as well. Abounader asks patrons to "send a picture showing you and your family reading or cooking together to me at aabounader@prlib.org to be entered into the drawing."
The Christmas story walk, Santa Mouse by Michael Brown, continues to be available in the children's library. Be sure to pick up a take and make ornament at the end of the walk, Abounader states.
CHRISTMAS PROGRAMS
Weather permitting, two Christmas programs for children will be held in the library's Memorial Garden on Thursday, Dec. 17, and again on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. They will be the exact same program in order to help make social distancing easier for families. Plans include a puppet show, Christmas songs with jingle bells, a treat bag to take home along with a small Christmas tree lighting and a possible visit by a tiny reindeer.
New displays in the library are full of Christmas books for children and adults. There is also a "grab and go" display of Christmas movies. The Commerce library has a collection of close to 200 Christmas movies, and this new display should make it easier to find something to enjoy during this holiday season. The children's books are displayed just inside their library section, but there are many more displayed under the picture of a big tree and snowflakes.
KOREAN PROGRAM
There will be a Korean Culture Program on December 15 at 10 a.m.
"Come take a tour around Seoul and learn about top travel spots in Seoul, South Korea," Abounder states. "This program is for kids and adults, so come with questions and receive a treat to take home and eat."
BOOK VINE
The Book Vine will meet on Friday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. Read any Anne Perry Christmas book, or any favorite holiday story. Participants are asked to bring their own snack and drink to this monthly program.
PORGRAMS
Programming in the Memorial Garden (weather permitting, otherwise they will be in the library)
•Tuesday, Korean Culture: Touring Seoul 10 a.m. - presentation inside the library
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 .a.m
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
•Friday, Book Vine, 1 p.m. on Dec. 18
