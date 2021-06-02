Prizes for reading will be given this summer at the Jefferson Public Library. Participants can log their reading with Beanstack. Sign up is underway at prlib.beanstack.org. Click the Jefferson Library SRP Challenge to get started.
Participants earn points and get prizes like a book and library bag, drawings for gift cards and more. One book or 20 minutes equals one point. Earn more points by attending story time and programs.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library includes:
•1st and 3rd Wednesdays, knitters at noon.
•Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Mahjong.
•Every Wednesday, starting June 2, Storytime Day. Drop in and press the story button at the desk. A librarian will read you a story.
•June 1-5, Chalk Art—Decorate the entire sidewalk. There will be chalk and chalk paint, so dress accordingly.
•June 7-12, Photo Booth—Take pictures at our animal themed photo set and DIY a picture frame. Polaroid Included.
•June 14-19, Balloon Animals—Let us make you one or teach you how.
•June 10, Yoga at 9:30 a.m. for ages 12+. Participants are asked to bring a towel or mat. Class starts promptly at 9:30 a.m.. Library services, including computers, will not be available until the official opening at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to make arrangements for child-care offsite.
•June 21-26, Mini Safari—Find the animals hidden at the library and win a prize.
•June 23, Story time with Georgia Farm Bureau’s Lexie Love. They will be at the Jefferson Public Library to give a presentation and to read, Viola Butler’s “Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish.” Children attending the event will also receive a gift from the Georgia Farm Bureau.
•June 28-July 2, You Choose Obstacle Course—Make your way through the library with a story driven Choose Your Own Adventure obstacle course.
•Closed July 3-5
•July 6-10, Bubbles—Who doesn’t love bubbles? There will be bubble guns, a bubble machine, and large bubble wands.
•July 17, Yoga at 9:30—for ages 12+. Participants are asked to bring a towel or mat. Class starts promptly at 9:30 a.m.. Library services, including computers, will not be available until the official opening at 10 am. Participants are asked to make arrangements for child-care offsite.
•Special Event July 9, Movie on the Lawn at 8:30 p.m. The library is partnering with Main Street Jefferson to bring a Family Movie Night on the lawn behind the Regions Bank drive-thru in downtown Jefferson. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Popcorn will be provided. The pop up library, PuRL the Bookmobile, will be at the site.
FOR TEENS
For teens, visit jeffteensummerread.tumbler.com for information on what is offered. Programs coming up include:
•June 21-25, 5 Things, 5 Days 5 Challenges—each morning check back for a new task and chance for discovery, then show the staff what you have at: TikTok, Instagram, Facbook, wemakingbuttons@gmail.com or come see us.
•June 28-July 2, Mr. Lemoncello’s Do you think the library is some sort of game? The library is now a giant game board and the participants are the giant game piece.
•July 9, Bubble Drank. Library staff will be serving up bubble tea from noon until the supply is gone. Limit is one per person.
•July 13, Ryan Cosplay Day. "Don’t button up that button-down," organizers state. "Show off your favorite graphic tee. Slip on Vans? Wear ‘em and cosplay your favorite guybrarian!"
•July 16, Get Soaked at 4:30 p.m. sharp. Ryan will be among the tree side of the Jefferson City Park, with a super soaker. "Bring your own water shooter and let the epic battle begin," staff members state.
Library hours continue to be Mondays through Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours. The library will continue to waive fines until further notice. The library offers printing, copying and faxing for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
