Professor Jasmine Perkins has been named to the Jackson County Community Outreach (JCCO) Board of Directors.
An assistant professor of mathematics at Brenau University, Perkins is a champion for higher education and life-long learning. A native of Atlanta, she holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Savannah State University and a Master of Applied Mathematics degree from the Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering. Before joining Brenau University, Professor Perkins spent 13 years as a mathematician with the National Security Agency.
Professor Perkins and her husband, 13-year residents of Jefferson, have four children in the Jefferson City School System. She has actively volunteered as a mathematics tutor and speaker at the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County after school program in Jefferson.
“I believe the key to achieving goals is a combination of willingness to observe and learn, ability to think outside the box, and being prepared and bold enough to take on opportunities when they arise,” said Perkins.
Jackson County Community Outreach leaders state that they appreciate Professor Perkins’ diverse and dynamic life, educational, career, and parental experience in support of their mission to increase educational opportunities and community involvement in the county.
