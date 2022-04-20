A program on Lurline Collier (1893-1986), a 2022 inductee to the Georgia Woman of Achievement from Jefferson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, on the second floor of the courtroom at the Historic Jackson County Courthouse, located at 85 Washington Street, Jefferson.
Collier's great niece, Connie Tucker, will present a video and presentation about her aunt’s many accomplishments.
A reception will be held following the presentation.
For more information, call Tina Harris 706-207-6889.
