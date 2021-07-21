A "lunch & learn" focused on starting a backyard chicken flock for egg production will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 255 Curtis H. Spence Drive, Jefferson.
The fee for the program is $10 and participants will be provided a Chick-fil-a lunch.
Call the extension office to RSVP for a boxed lunch by Aug. 2 at noon at 706-367-6344.
